Resident who shot city worker booked for attempted murder

SAN DIEGO – A 79-year-old homeowner in University Heights faces a charge of attempted murder after he shot a city worker who was checking water pipes at his home.

The 55-year-old victim was working with his crew Monday evening in the 1200 block of Meade Avenue in the University Heights area. Police said he knocked on the door several times, but got no answer and began checking the water main of the house, which is by a front window. That’s when the homeowner, identified as Nathan Brogan, shot him with a 12 gage shotgun, hitting him in the arm and chest.

“We very rarely actually have any problems in the neighborhood,” one neighbor told FOX 5. “Actually, I heard the shot but I usually think it’s like a motorcycle backfire."

The wounded worker was taken to a hospital for treatment. He is expected to make a full recovery.

The neighbors that talked with FOX 5 said they didn't know Brogan well or interact with him. They described him a reclusive and said he rarely came out of his house.

“I would come up and say hello while walking my dog, but he seemed kind of reclusive,” said a neighbor who has lived across the street from Brogan for 14 years.

A woman told FOX 5 that she heard the shooting and called 911.

“I heard loud voices and then I heard somebody with a warning kind of a voice, but I couldn’t hear what they said. And then there was a loud boom. It wasn’t like a shot. It was a boom! And then somebody was crying out like something was wrong," the woman said.

Police booked Brogan on a charge of attempted murder. He is expected to be arraigned Friday.