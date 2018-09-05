Mother charged after 2-year-old boy found dead in woods

LARGO, Fla. – Largo police on Tuesday night announced they have arrested 2-year-old Jordan Belliveau’s mother in connection with his death.

Charisse Stinson, 21, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder, WFTS reports.

Belliveau, who was the subject of an Amber Alert, was found dead in a wooded area Tuesday.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement confirmed that remains found were those of Jordan Belliveau. The Amber Alert was canceled.

Stinson told Largo police she and her son were walking on East Bay Drive near Belcher Road around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday when they were offered a ride in a white Toyota Camry by someone they did not know who told them his name was “Antwan.”

She said once they were in the car, an altercation took place. She said she was hit in the face multiple times and lost consciousness.

Stinson said once she regained consciousness Sunday around 1:30 a.m., she found herself in a wooded area at Largo Central Park.

After an extensive search, police did not find Jordan and issued the Amber Alert.

Stinson told police the man who gave she and Jordan a ride was about 25 years old with brown hair, brown eyes, dreadlocks and gold teeth.

Authorities released a sketch of “Antwan” Tuesday. It is unclear if they are still searching for someone matching that description.