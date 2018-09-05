Man rams truck into TV studio in Dallas, starts ‘ranting,’ station says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - A man intentionally crashed his truck into the side of a television station in Dallas early Wednesday, station officials said.

FOX 4 in Dallas posted to Twitter that the driver crashed the silver truck into the building before getting out and "ranting."

"He’s in custody now but the bomb squad is on its way," FOX 4 posted. "He left behind a suspicious bag."

Dallas police were using a robot to determine if there was anything dangerous inside the bag, the station reported. No injuries were reported, which took place just before 7 a.m. EST.

A station photographer had video of the man placing boxes next to the building "filled with stacks of paper," FOX News reported. The papers were strewn on the sidewalk

