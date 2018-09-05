Friends remember El Cajon teen found dead in Arizona

EL CAJON, Calif. — Close friends of Kiera Bergman, the missing El Cajon teenager who was found dead in Arizona, are sharing the impact she had on them and their reaction to the devastating news.

“When you finally get to know her, she’s this giant ray of sunshine,” Niya Martinez said. “She was funny. She was the dancing machine. She made everyone in the workplace laugh.”

Martinez said she grew close to Bergman while working at a local burger joint and going to Valhalla High School together.

“She was everything that I wish I could be,” Martinez said.

Bergman’s friends spoke to FOX 5 hours after finding out their good friend, who had been missing for over a month, was found dead near Phoenix.

“As I just sit here and continue to think about the fact that she’s gone, it’s finally setting in,” Martinez said.

“When I heard what happened … I couldn’t breathe and it still kind of feels like that,” Israel Oast said.

Right now, friends and loved ones are dealing with confusion and many questions.

“I just want to know what happened and who did it. The questions everyone wants to know,” Martinez said.

“Of all the lovely things in the world, Kiera was one of them and I’m like why? Why would you do that?” Oast asked.

In March, the 19-year-old moved to Arizona to be with her boyfriend, 23-year-old Jon Clark. However, the couple later broke up.

Clark as not been named a suspect in Bergman’s death, but he has been arrested on unrelated charges of felony theft and forgery after several stolen IDs were allegedly found in his car.

“Whoever did it, you reap what you sow,” Oast said.

Detectives are now working to figure out who is responsible for the death of the teen known for being confident and a loyal friend.

“If I would have known that my last time seeing Kiera would have been a while ago, I would have told her, ‘Hey, I love you. Hey, I look up to you. You see this greatness in me, I see this greatness in you,’” Oast said. “I wish I wish I could have told her this.”

“Thank you for helping me grow into the person I am. You showed me how to be confident and appreciate everyone in my life and how to love fearlessly,” Martinez said as she looked into the FOX 5 camera.

A GoFundMe campaign is raising money to assist with memorial expenses.