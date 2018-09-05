Amazon’s expanded 2-hour booze delivery includes Stone, Mother Earth

SAN DIEGO — Cheers! Amazon will now deliver a wider variety of your favorite booze — for free and in two hours or less — across San Diego, the e-commerce giant announced Wednesday.

The service, available through the site’s Prime Now feature, is expanding their local offering of beer, wine and spirits to about 100 different brands, including San Diego favorites such as Stone Brewing and Mother Earth.

Alcohol delivery is available seven days a week between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m., Amazon says. Prime members can use the Prime Now app to make their orders.

The news of expanded service comes the day before the grand opening of a new, 85,000-square-foot Amazon office building in University City that will bring 300 tech jobs to the region.