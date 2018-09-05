Amazon adds 300 jobs to San Diego with expanded tech hub

SAN DIEGO — A new, 85,000-square-foot Amazon office in University City will bring 300 new jobs to San Diego, the tech giant announced Wednesday.

The new building is part of the company’s expansion of their San Diego Tech Hub — the company already employs 200 tech specialists in teams across the city. The company says contributions from their existing San Diego workforce include the software that powers their AmazonFresh and Prime Now services, and systems that help prevent fraud and abuse on their many platforms.

Now a new building at Campus Pointe in University Town Center will more than double the company’s number of tech workers in San Diego by adding positions in software development, machine learning, cloud computing and digital entertainment.

The new building is slated for a grand opening on Thursday, with appearances by Mayor Kevin Faulconer and other public officials alongside Amazon representatives. “San Diego is a place where ideas take shape and innovation happens. Our entrepreneurial spirit, innovative culture and top-ranking universities make our city the perfect location for Amazon’s newest tech hub,” Faulconer said in a release issued by Amazon.

“This new facility is an investment in San Diego’s growing innovation economy, our talented workforce and the relationship we have with one of the world’s leading companies, and I can’t wait to see what exciting new technologies Amazon will be developing right here in America’s Finest City.”

Amazon says their 17 North American tech hubs employ 17,500 corporate and tech workers. The e-commerce titan boasts 39,000 full-time jobs in California.