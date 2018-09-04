Surveillance video shows moments before deadly crash involving SDPD cruiser

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Newly released surveillance video sheds light on a fatal pedestrian crash involving a San Diego police cruiser in Lincoln Park Monday night.

Moments before the crash, video from a nearby apartment complex shows the man walking on the sidewalk of 47th Street near Imperial Avenue. Cars can be seen traveling at various rates of speed along the 35 mile-per-hour stretch of 47th Street.

Minutes after 8 p.m., a police cruiser comes into the picture just as the man appears to be crossing the street. The man is hit. Seconds later the police cruiser comes to a stop and throws on its sirens.

An officer can be seen getting out of the cruiser and rendering aid to the victim, who has only been identified as a man reportedly in his 60s. A second squad car eventually arrives and another officer can be seen jumping out to help.

The man died on the way to the hospital.

Officials called the incident an accident and pointed out the man was jaywalking.

FOX 5 asked the police department several questions surrounding the circumstances of the crash and the officer behind the wheel, but a spokesperson would only say the crash is under investigation and any additional information will not be released until the investigation is complete.

As for any discipline against the officer, the department wouldn’t specify. However, according to SDPD’s procedures posted online, the officer's driving history and whether or not the crash is deemed preventable will factor into disciplinary action, if any.