Rail service through Cardiff-by-the-Sea suspended next weekend

SAN DIEGO — Rail service through Cardiff-by-the-Sea will be suspended this weekend for work that is part of the San Elijo Lagoon Double Track Project, the San Diego Association of Governments announced Tuesday.

Crews plan to connect and activate a second rail line next to the one currently running through Cardiff-by-the-Sea. Work hours and suspended service are scheduled from just after midnight on Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday. Nearby residents can expect occasional noise, lights and dust from the work site.

The $72.8 million project involves adding 1½ miles of double track from Cardiff-by-the-Sea to the southern region of the San Elijo Lagoon, as well as replacing a wooden trestle bridge over the lagoon and building a new pedestrian bridge near the lagoon, according to SANDAG.

The work is part of Build NCC (North Coast Corridor), a 40-year, $700 million program to repair and expand transportation infrastructure around San Diego County. All projects in the Build NCC program — including the extension of carpool lanes, bridge replacement and new bike and pedestrian trails — are expected to be completed by 2021.