Man dies after shooting at yacht club

SAN DIEGO -- A man died after being shot at a yacht club in National City early Tuesday, police said.
A witness told FOX 5 an intruder went onto a boat at Pier 32 Marina attempting to steal it. A man who was aboard the boat shot the intruder, according to the witness.
The person shot died from his wounds, police said. Authorities were no longer searching for a suspect.
Officers from National City Police Department and Harbor Police Department were investigating.
This is a developing story. We will continue to update the story as more information becomes available.
32.652274 -117.109193