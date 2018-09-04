Man dies after shooting at yacht club

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A man died after being shot at a yacht club in National City early Tuesday, police said.

A witness told FOX 5 an intruder went onto a boat at Pier 32 Marina attempting to steal it. A man who was aboard the boat shot the intruder, according to the witness.

The person shot died from his wounds, police said. Authorities were no longer searching for a suspect.

#update: man shot & killed on yacht. Police say it appears to be an intruder situation. No outstanding suspects, scene is safe. https://t.co/ZGb1PHb2rY — Aric Richards (@AricFOX5) September 4, 2018

Officers from National City Police Department and Harbor Police Department were investigating.

