Missing at-risk man last seen in Kearny Mesa

SAN DIEGO — Police are searching for a 36-year-old at-risk man who went missing Tuesday.

Richard “Richie” Valenzuela was last seen around 1 p.m. in the 8300 block of Clairemont Mesa Boulevard in Kearny Mesa.

Valenzuela has Down syndrome, autism and the mental capacity of a 10-year-old, according to San Diego police. He is described as a 6’0″ Hispanic man, 240 pounds, bald with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a burgundy shirt and blue and green checkered shorts.

Anyone with information about Valenzuela’s whereabouts should call the San Diego Police Department at 619-531-2000 or the missing persons unit at 619-531-2277.