Litter of cougar kittens discovered in Santa Monica Mountains

LOS ANGELES — A litter of four mountain lion kittens was discovered recently in the Santa Monica Mountains, officials announced Tuesday.

The four-week-old kittens, two males and two females, were found in a remote area and were named P-70, P-71, P-72 and P-73, FOX 5’s sister station KTLA reported.

They are blue eyed and spotted. Researchers believe they are likely the product of inbreeding, which they described as a “serious problem” facing the population.

“The 101 Freeway is a major barrier to movement, which restricts the ability of mountain lions to come into and go out of the area, and unfortunately leads to a lack of breeding options,” biologist Jeff Sikich said in the news release.

The kittens are the fourth litter for P-19, who is believed to have mated with P-56, a 3-year-old male who is also her grandson, officials said.

NPS officials have been studying mountain lions in the area since 2002. Since then, 16 litters have been marked by biologists at a den site, while three litters were discovered and marked when the kittens were at least six months old.

