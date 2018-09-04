KAABOO beefs up security following shooting at Del Mar Fairgrounds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEL MAR, Calif. -- In light of Sunday's deputy-involved shooting, the next big event at Del Mar Fairgrounds is beefing up security.

KAABOO, a three-day event, is less than two weeks away. After a man managed to get a gun past security at Sunday's Ice Cube concert, firing several times before being shot himself, questions are being raised about safety.

While fairgrounds officials say they do not use metal detectors, organizers of KAABOO say they do every year. KAABOO says anyone attending this year should expect to have their bags checked and be screened through a metal detector as usual.

In 2016, event security was tested by a rowdy crowd and ended up having to use pepper spray to get the situation under control.

Now the annual three-day event is addressing its updated procedures after Sunday’s shooter seemed to have slipped through the cracks. A spokesperson for the event told FOX 5:

“The security team at KAABOO Del Mar 2018 will be larger than last year. Additionally, it's large and diverse enough to handle various situations and provide a safe and exciting experience for all attendees, staff, and performers.”

If you plan on attending KAABOO, which runs from September 14 through 16, see this full list of items you can and cannot bring into the venue.