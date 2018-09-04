Former Charger Colton Underwood announced as the next ‘Bachelor’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Former NFL player Colton Underwood will be handing out roses as the lead on the next season of "The Bachelor," it was announced Tuesday.

In his NFL career, Underwood played for the San Diego Chargers and Oakland Raiders.

"So excited and grateful for a new adventure...it's time to find a wife," he said on Twitter.

So excited and grateful for a new adventure... It’s time to find a wife! — Colton Underwood (@Colt3FIVE) September 4, 2018

Underwood made his debut on "The Bachelor" franchise vying for Becca Kufrin's heart on "The Bachelorette." Kufrin sent Underwood packing after revealing that he loved her and that he maintains his virginity.

He then went on "Bachelor in Paradise" where he rekindled his romance with ex-girlfriend and former Bachelor contestant, Tia Booth.

Kufrin and Booth both appeared as contestants during Arie Luyekduk Jr.'s season.

Despite their efforts, Booth and Underwood were unable to make things work.

Booth tweeted in support of the announcement and confirmed she will not be a contestant on his season.

Congratulations @Colt3FIVE 🌹 I hope your season is full of protein powder, puppies, and naps! #TheBachelor — Tia Booth (@tiarachel91) September 4, 2018

And NO I will NOT be a contestant on Colton’s season. Lord bless. — Tia Booth (@tiarachel91) September 4, 2018

San Diego holds a special place in the heart of the Indiana native, as reflected on his social media posts.

Underwood recently stopped by the FOX 5 studio and hosted a party in Pacific Beach in July.