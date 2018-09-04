Elderly man faces attempted murder charge in city worker shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – An elderly man accused of shooting a city water employee who was checking on a water main faces an attempted murder charge.

The 55-year-old victim was working with his crew Monday evening in the 1200 block of Meade Avenue in the University Heights area. Police said he knocked on the door several times, but got no answer and began checking the water main of the house, which is by a front window.

That's when the 79-year-old, identified by police as Nathan Brogan, came out with a 12-gauge shotgun and, thinking an intruder was trying to break into the house, fired one shot and hit the victim in the arm and chest, authorities said.

The victim was taken to the hospital and expected to survive.

Brogan faces charges including attempted murder, personal use of firearm to commit felony and negligent discharge of a firearm.

Anyone with information related to the incident was asked to call San Diego police or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.