Credit union offers $500 grants to San Diego teachers

SAN DIEGO — San Diego teachers with a class project idea can apply for a $500 grant from North Island Credit Union, the company announced Tuesday.

NICU will award 10 grants of $500 each to San Diego teachers as part of its bi-annual teacher grant program. The program has awarded $70,000 to teachers in Southern California since its inception in 2012. Full-time teachers with an idea for an “innovative classroom learning opportunity” with clearly defined objectives can apply for a grant.

“We hope this grant encourages teachers to make their dream project a reality for their students, and ask any teacher who has a great idea that needs a little extra funding to apply for one of our grants,” said California Credit Union President and CEO Steve O’Connell.

Teachers interested in applying are encouraged to apply online. The application deadline is Oct. 19, and winners will be chosen in November.