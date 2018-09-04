Bill Cosby’s Walk of Fame star vandalized again
LOS ANGELES – Bill Cosby’s star has once again been vandalized on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Video taken Monday night showed someone had written “serial rapist” over the comedian’s name using a black marker, KTLA reported.
It was unclear when the message was written, but the star had been cleaned by early Tuesday morning.
A Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said they would be investigating the incident.
This is not the first time Cosby’s star has been targeted.
A similar incident occurred in 2014 when someone marked the star with the word “rapist,” the Los Angeles Times reported.