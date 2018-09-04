Watch Live: Supreme Court nomination hearings for Judge Brett Kavanaugh

Bill Cosby’s Walk of Fame star vandalized again

Posted 11:13 AM, September 4, 2018, by , Updated at 11:21AM, September 4, 2018

Bill Cosby’s vandalized star is seen on the Walk of Fame on Sept. 3, 2018. (Credit: KTLA)

LOS ANGELES – Bill Cosby’s star has once again been vandalized on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Video taken Monday night showed someone had written “serial rapist” over the comedian’s name using a black marker, KTLA reported.

It was unclear when the message was written, but the star had been cleaned by early Tuesday morning.

A Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said they would be investigating the incident.

This is not the first time Cosby’s star has been targeted.

A similar incident occurred in 2014 when someone marked the star with the word “rapist,” the Los Angeles Times reported.

