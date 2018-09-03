Video: Man fires gun into air before being shot by deputy at Del Mar Fairgrounds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEL MAR, Calif. -- Cell phone video shows a man firing shots into the air before he was shot by a sheriff’s deputy near a ticket window of the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club Sunday evening.

The suspect was publicly identified Monday as Daniel Elizarraras, 22, of Escondido. He had stable vital signs at Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla Monday and was expected to live, San Diego County sheriff's Lt. Rich Williams said.

The shooting was just before 6:40 p.m. at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. Elizarraras wanted to buy a ticket to rapper Ice Cube's concert, but no more tickets were available, sheriff's spokeswoman Lt. Karen Stubkjaer said.

"An argument ensued and nearby deputies responded," she said. "The man pulled out a silver plated semi-automatic handgun and fired several shots into a crowded area. Deputies engaged and returned fire."

The shooting occurred outside the entrance, according to Del Mar Thoroughbred Club.

No deputies or attendees were hurt, authorities said.

Events at the fairgrounds Sunday were part of the 2018 Del Mar Concert Series, with shows taking place on the Seaside Stage, at the west end of the racetrack's Grandstand.

After ongoing evaluation of public safety and in the interests of attendees already at the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, the sold-out concert featuring rapper Ice Cube went on as planned after the shooting.

The rapper responded Monday to a fan who tweeted about the shooting: "I feel bad for the people who left the show, but I totally understand. Moral of the story: Come see ya homie Cube...but leave the strap at home."