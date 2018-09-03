Stranger helps woman give birth on side of road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ESCONDIDO, Calif. -- A woman who helped a mother deliver her baby on the side of the road is now hoping the public can help her find out how they are doing.

Inez Herrera says she always wants to help others. And early Saturday morning, she did just that.

“Nighttime, fully dark," Herrera said.

Herrera found the young woman giving birth in a grassy area in Harmony Grove.

“I stood right here and I was massaging her stomach,” Herrera said.

Inez and her husband were driving home when they were flagged down by several men on a roadway. Her husband was suspicious, but Inez made him stop.

“I don’t know if you’ve ever heard a scream where you could just feel the pain they’re going through, the fear. I heard it and I was like, I have to act. Not knowing what was there, I just ran,” said Herrera.

The men explained a young woman was in labor in the bushes and needed help. The couple quickly called 911. Due to their unusual location, medics were having difficulty finding them -- so Inez decided to act.

“The dispatch was telling us, 'do not move, do not move' and I said, 'I’m so sorry, we have to move' and I took the matter into my own hands,” Herrera said.

The men helped load the woman into Inez’s car and the couple sped to Palomar Hospital. Due to HIPAA health privacy laws, the hospital would not allow the couple in or give them any information about the woman and her baby.

That's when Inez took to social media in hopes of finding someone who might recognize the mother. A woman claiming to be an ex-sister in law messaged her and sent her a photo of the young woman with only the first name: Juvianna.

“Through that thread, we were actually able to get a lot of people to donate a lot of people are willing to help," Herrera said. "I just want to make sure she’s OK and if she needs anything."

Anyone with information is asked to directly message Inez Herrera (rumble) through her Facebook page.

“Always help others because one day you’re going to need help,” Herrera said.

33.091774 -117.136423