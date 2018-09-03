Steakhouse opens Hotline for BBQ’ing on Labor Day

SAN DIEGO — LongHorn steakhouse has opened its Grill Us Hotline Sunday in honor of Labor Day being one of the nation’s biggest grilling holidays.

People can call in to get expert advice and tailgating tips from LongHorn expert Grill Masters by calling 855-LH-GRILL from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to the hotline’s website.

Top Grill Masters from across the country will be on call to offer the following services:

Dish out top tailgating tips, including prep and clean-up

Recommend the perfect cut of steak

Help grilling newbies learn how to operate and care for their grill

Guide at-home grillers through techniques for any cut of meat

Navigate tricky scenarios – like what to do when a steak is overdone

Be guests’ go-to resource for any grilling topic

The company says callers can also chat live with experts on LongHorn Steakhouse’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram through Labor Day when using #LHGrillMaster.