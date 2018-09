CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A search for a stabbing suspect prompted a police standoff in Chula Vista Monday night.

Around 8:15 p.m., police received reports of a stabbing on Avenida De La Cruz near Beyer Boulevard.

Officers followed the suspects to an apartment on the 200 block of East Naples, where they arrested all but one.

No other information was immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.