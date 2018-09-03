San Diego Labor Day gas price at highest amount since 2014

SAN DIEGO — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County was at its highest amount for a Labor Day since 2014 Monday because of higher oil prices.

The average price rose one-tenth of a cent Monday to $3.624, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 2 cents more than one week ago, 1.2 cents higher than one month ago and 52.1 cents more than one year ago.

The average price has risen four consecutive days, including one-tenth of a cent on Sunday. It has increased 50.2 cents since the start of the year.

The Labor Day price was $3.112 in 2017; $2.719 in 2016; $3.408 in 2015; $3.819 in 2014; $3.851 in 2013; a Labor Day-record of $4.15 in 2012 (which analysts attributed to the Aug. 6, 2012, fire at the Chevron refinery in Richmond, which reduced its refining capacity and the gasoline supply); $3.964 in 2011, which then was a record, and $3.003 in 2010.