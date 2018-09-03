Man shot by deputies at Del Mar Fairgrounds expected to survive

DEL MAR, Calif. — A man wounded in a deputy-involved-shooting at the ticket window of the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club was publicly identified and remained hospitalized Monday, authorities said.

Daniel Elizarraras, 22, of Escondido had stable vital signs at Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla and was expected to live, San Diego County sheriff’s Lt. Rich Williams said.

The shooting was just before 6:40 p.m. at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. Elizarraras wanted to buy a ticket to Rapper Ice Cube’s concert, but no more tickets were available, sheriff’s spokeswoman Lt. Karen Stubkjaer said.

“An argument ensued and nearby deputies responded,” she said. “The man pulled out a silver plated semi-automatic handgun and fired several shots into a crowded area. Deputies engaged and returned fire.”

No deputies or attendees were hurt, authorities said.

Events at the fairgrounds Sunday were part of the 2018 Del Mar Concert Series, with shows taking place on the Seaside Stage, at the west end of the racetrack’s Granstand. The sold-out concert featuring Rapper Ice Cube went on as planned after the shooting, according to the venue.

The situation has been contained. The concert is moving forward as planned. — Del Mar Racetrack (@DelMarRacing) September 3, 2018