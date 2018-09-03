Local chain delivers first responders free Labor Day lunch

SAN DIEGO — Olive Garden celebrates its 17th year the chain will deliver first responder organizations a free “thank you” lunch on Labor Day.

The restaurant lists seven first responder organizations in San Diego that will receive lunch including, Carlsbad Fire Department, Chula Vista Fire Department, La Mesa Fire Department, Escondido Police Department, San Diego Fire Department and Santee Fire Station.

Since 2002, the chain has served more than 12,000 meals nationwide. This year, more than 850 restaurants will deliver lunches as a way to give back to those who protect and serve their community each day, according to the company.

The restaurant plans to deliver dishes such as fettuccine alfredo along with spaghetti and meatballs. Every meal will include Olive Garden’s popular salad and breadsticks.