LA JOLLA, Calif. — Lifeguards rescued a dog and its owners Sunday from a ‘false trail’ leading to Blacks Beach in La Jolla.

After San Diego Lifeguard Department made the rescue they took to twitter to warn others of false trails, instructing people to only use the main trails by the beach.

SDLifeguards are involved in a cliff rescue at Blacks Beach with two uninjured adults and a dog. Beware of false trails. Only use the main trails at Blacks. pic.twitter.com/DWdJsSilIp — SDFD (@SDFD) September 2, 2018

The hikers and dog were not injured. Lifeguards safely brought them back up the cliff.