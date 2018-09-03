Ice Cube responds to Del Mar Fairgrounds shooting

DEL MAR, Calif. — Ice Cube responded Monday to a fan who tweeted about the shooting that took place at the Del Mar Fairgrounds last night.

The shooting was just before 6:40 p.m. at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. 22-year-old Daniel Elizarraras wanted to buy a ticket to Rapper Ice Cube’s concert, but no more tickets were available, San Diego County sheriff’s spokeswoman Lt. Karen Stubkjaer said.

“An argument ensued and nearby deputies responded,” she said. “The man pulled out a silver plated semi-automatic handgun and fired several shots into a crowded area. Deputies engaged and returned fire.”

Ice Cube tweeted at his fans, “come see ya homie Cube… but leave the strap at home.”

Thank you. I feel bad for the people who left the show, but I totally understand. Moral of the story: Come see ya homie Cube…but leave the strap at home. https://t.co/WR9EJN9xvg — Ice Cube (@icecube) September 3, 2018

The shooter, Elizarraras, is expected to survive his injuries after undergoing treatment at Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, according to sheriff’s Lt. Rich Williams.

Events at the fairgrounds Sunday were part of the 2018 Del Mar Concert Series.The sold-out concert featuring artist Ice Cube went on as planned after the shooting, according to the venue.