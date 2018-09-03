Former college coach, wife ID’d as elderly couple found dead in East County home

EL CAJON, Calif. — The two elderly people found dead Friday in an apparent murder-suicide at their home near El Cajon were publicly identified Monday as a former Grossmont College football coach and his wife.

David Wesley Jordan and his wife, Jean Adelle Jordan, both 82, were discovered when a physical therapist arrived at the home in the 15000 block of Toya Lane around 8 a.m. Friday.

The therapist found a note on the home’s sliding glass door, then entered the home and discovered the couple’s bodies. Paramedics confirmed the two deaths.

Jean Jordan had a revolver in her hands when her body was found, the Medical Examiner’s Office said.