Driver leaves injured passenger after Fiesta Island rollover crash

SAN DIEGO — A man suffered a shattered arm in the Mission Bay Park area after the Jeep he was riding in rolled over and he was ejected. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene, authorities said Monday.

The crash was reported at 11:24 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Fiesta Island Road, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

The driver was doing donuts when the dark-colored Jeep rolled over and the 35-year- old passenger’s right arm was pinched between the SUV and the ground before he was ejected, Buttle said.

The vehicle apparently rolled back onto its wheels and the driver left the victim at the scene, the officer said.

The victim’s right arm was shattered and he was taken to a hospital for treatment, Buttle said.

SDPD Traffic Division was investigating the crash.