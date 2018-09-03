Woman crashes car into Pacific Gardens apartments

SAN DIEGO– A woman was extracted from her car after crashing it into Pacific Gardens apartments Monday.

The woman was attempting to park her car at 8100 Genesee Ave. when she pressed down on the gas pedal instead of the brake pedal. Her car fell down an embankment and crashed into the building. The crash trapped the woman in her car, according to authorities. The apartment complex is near the intersection of Genesee Avenue and Decoro Street.

No one hurt! This is an apt complex at 8100 Genesee. Driver was above in a parking spot and crashed into the building below. 4 apts evacuated. @SanDiegoPD handling investigation. City engineer evaluating structural integrity. #crash pic.twitter.com/CWXtKekhma — SDFD (@SDFD) September 3, 2018

Residents were sleeping when they heard the crash. Four apartments were evacuated, according to San Diego Fire Department.

There were no injuries reported.

San Diego Police Department was investigating. City engineers are evaluating structural integrity of the building.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.