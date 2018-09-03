Bird droppings spark house fire

SAN DIEGO — At least eight birds died in a fire that sparked in a birdcage Monday afternoon in Skyline.

Shortly after 2 p.m., neighbors spotted palm trees on fire in the backyard of a home in the 8300 block of Noeline Lane, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokeswoman Monica Munoz. The neighbors safely helped the resident, a cat and a dog get out of the home, called 911 and began dumping water on the flames.

The birdcage was the source of the fire.

“The bird excrement heats up and with just the right amount of wind and moisture it starts a fire,” Munoz said.

In addition to eight to 10 birds, three palm trees and part of the exterior of the home burned, Munoz said.

A fire captain estimated there was around $100,000 in damages.

No one was injured.