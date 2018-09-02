Deputy shoots suspect at Del Mar Fairgrounds

DEL MAR, Calif. — A deputy shot a suspect at the Del Mar Fairgrounds Sunday evening, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department confirms.

Shots rang out at the crowded venue around 7 p.m. The Sheriff’s department confirms a deputy shot a suspect, but did not immediately comment on the events leading up to the shooting. That person was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Just got this from the San Diego Sheriffs Office: Officer involved shooting, one suspect down, transported to the hospital. No word on his condition. @fox5sandiego — Andrew Nomura (@NomuraReports) September 3, 2018

Events at the venue Sunday included a full day of races and a concert for the rapper Ice Cube.

Just before 7:30 p.m., the Del Mar Racetrack tweeted that the situation “has been contained” and the concert will go on as scheduled:

The situation has been contained. The concert is moving forward as planned. — Del Mar Racetrack (@DelMarRacing) September 3, 2018

