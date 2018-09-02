Deputy shoots suspect at Del Mar Fairgrounds

DEL MAR, Calif. — A deputy shot a suspect at the Del Mar Fairgrounds Sunday evening, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department confirms.
Shots rang out at the crowded venue around 7 p.m. The Sheriff’s department confirms a deputy shot a suspect, but did not immediately comment on the events leading up to the shooting. That person was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.
Events at the venue Sunday included a full day of races and a concert for the rapper Ice Cube.
Just before 7:30 p.m., the Del Mar Racetrack tweeted that the situation “has been contained” and the concert will go on as scheduled:
