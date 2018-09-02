Meet the team that gives Bird scooters their ‘nest’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Opinions on the electric scooter boom may vary, but there's no debating that dockless transportation has become ubiquitous around San Diego.

That's carved out a unique place in a new economy for people like Phillip Muniz and Ben Atlcantar, who are part of a team that uses a truck and a golf cart to scoop up and charge as many as 200 scooters for the company every night before releasing them back to the public.

FOX 5 photojournalist Joshua Jenkins went on a "ridealong" with the team that gives Bird scooters their "nests."