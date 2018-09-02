× 4 missing, 13 injured in head-on boat crash in San Bernardino County river

SAN DIEGO — Four people were reported missing and 13 people were injured after a head-on boat crash in the Colorado River near the California-Arizona border Saturday.

The San Bernardino Fire Department confirmed Sunday that one victim was airlifted for life-threatening injuries, six people were transported to local hospitals, and six others were triaged for minor injuries. Five of those with minor injuries were treated and released at the scene.

The correct patient count is 13. – 1 patient flown to @UMCSN with life threatening injuries -6 patients triaged as Delayed transported to local hospitals – 6 patients triaged Minor, five of which were treated and released on scene — SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) September 2, 2018

Search efforts resumed Sunday after operations were suspended Saturday night.

ParkMoabi(Update): Search has resumed. @sbcountysheriff dive team conducting subsurface operations. #MohaveCountySheriff has investigative authority over the incident. #SBCoFD Boat 32 on scene for medical standby and perimeter control. Boaters – exercise caution in the area. ^eas — SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) September 2, 2018

Authorities told FOX 5 sister station KTLA the two vessels collided on the river near Topock Gorge and Park Moabi Channel around 9 p.m. Saturday. One of the boats began to sink following the crash.

@sbcountysheriff Marine Enforcement Unit is assisting Mohave County Sheriff’s Department with a boat collision on the Colorado River near Topock Gorge and Park Moabi Channel. MCSO is the lead department handling the boat collision. pic.twitter.com/jUP9ohzw1J — San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) September 2, 2018

