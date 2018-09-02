4 missing, 13 injured in head-on boat crash in San Bernardino County river
SAN DIEGO — Four people were reported missing and 13 people were injured after a head-on boat crash in the Colorado River near the California-Arizona border Saturday.
The San Bernardino Fire Department confirmed Sunday that one victim was airlifted for life-threatening injuries, six people were transported to local hospitals, and six others were triaged for minor injuries. Five of those with minor injuries were treated and released at the scene.
Search efforts resumed Sunday after operations were suspended Saturday night.
Authorities told FOX 5 sister station KTLA the two vessels collided on the river near Topock Gorge and Park Moabi Channel around 9 p.m. Saturday. One of the boats began to sink following the crash.
We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.