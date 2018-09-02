2 badly injured, trapped in car after crashing into tree off I-5

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHULA VISTA, Calif. -- Two people were badly hurt when their car careened into a tree on the side of Interstate 5 in Chula Vista Sunday.

Dispatchers received word of a car that struck a tree on the right hand side of the northbound 5 Freeway near J Street at about 9:40 a.m., according to a California Highway Patrol incident log.

CHP officers closed the three right lanes as firefighters worked to free the driver and a passenger trapped in the car, Chula Vista Fire Department Battalion Chief Darrell Roberts said.

It took about 15 minutes to extricate the two people, Roberts said. Both had severe medical trauma and were taken to local hospitals.

All lanes were reopened by 10:30 a.m., according to the CHP.