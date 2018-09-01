San Diego Zoo Safari Park offers firefighters free admission through September

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Zoo Safari Park thanks local firefighters with free admission during the month of September.

San Diego Zoo Global is partnering with California Coast Credit Union to celebrate Firefighter Appreciation Month by providing firefighters and their families with free admission to the park, according to their website.

“Firefighters are true heroes and we are proud to join San Diego Zoo Global in recognizing them for their tremendous efforts to keep us all safe from fires,” said Cal Coast President & CEO Todd Lane. “As part of our partnership with the City of San Diego, we will continue to look for ways to serve and support San Diego Fire Department personnel.”