Officials still trying to ID woman killed on I-5 near Border Patrol station

SAN DIEGO — Officials are still trying to identify a young woman killed trying to cross Interstate 5 just south of the San Clemente Border Patrol checkpoint in August.

Officers say its still not clear why the woman — described as Hispanic and in her late teens to early 20s — tried to cross the lanes of I-5 north near the facility in deep North County. Officials say she may have recently traveled into the country from Mexico or another Central American country.

“We are hoping that someone may recognize this young woman so we can identify her and notify her family,” said Tessa Lee, a medical examiner’s investigator. A fingerprint search on the FBI and U.S. Border Patrol databases and local and state databases had no matches.

The woman wasn’t carrying ID or a purse but she did have distinctive clothing, the medical examiner’s office said, inlcuding a maroon shirt with repeating cartoon prints, jeans with a stitched design on the back pocket and a tag brand that read “Emociones,” and gray high-top sneakers with a turquoise, sparkly heart on the sides.

The young woman had made it to the second lane when she was hit by a car driven by a 21-year-old San Diego man just before 10 a.m.

California Highway Patrol says the man stayed on the scene to talk to investigators while the woman was treated by paramedics and then taken by helicopter to Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla. She was pronounced dead at the hospital. No other injuries were reported.