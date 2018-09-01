× Officers search for car thieves after rollover crash in East County

SAN DIEGO — Three men driving a stolen car westbound in Spring Valley crashed into a parked vehicle causing the car to rollover Saturday morning.

Around 9:30 a.m., deputies were called to the scene at Delrose Ave. and Rangeview St. where the car rolled over. Before officials arrived, the three men driving the car ran away, according to the San Diego Sheriff’s Office.

The car was reported stolen on Tuesday.

California Highway Police and the San Diego Sheriff’s Office started a search for the men. Deputies described the suspects as three black men. It is unknown if they were injured in the rollover crash, according to officials. No other details about their appearances were shared at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for more details.