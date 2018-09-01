North County gang members admit to sex trafficking, violent crimes

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Two North County gang members pleaded guilty Friday to participating in a racketeering conspiracy involving sex trafficking, drug dealing and other violent crimes.

In entering their pleas in federal court in San Diego, Corey DeShawn Austin, 38, and 26-year-old Travion McHenry admitted to their respective membership and association with a criminal crew that primarily operated in Oceanside.

Austin, the lead defendant in the case, conceded that he facilitated prostitution between 2013 and 2015, including while he was in state prison for another offense. McHenry, for his part, admitted to taking part in a 2012 home- invasion robbery, during which the victims were robbed at gunpoint.

Both defendants also admitted to possessing narcotics for sale and to posting photos of themselves displaying gang colors and signs on social-media websites.

“Gang members, their associates and those who assist them will not be permitted to exploit members of our community for their own personal gain and notoriety by promoting sex trafficking, narcotics trafficking and violent crime,” San Diego-area U.S. Attorney Adam Braverman said.

Sentencing hearings for Austin and McHenry are scheduled for Dec. 14 and Oct. 19, respectively. Each faces maximum penalties of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, according to prosecutors.