Grain beetles cause Padres to take away ‘giveaway’ hats

SAN DIEGO — After giving away beach hats at the Padres game Saturday, the club started taking them back from fans due to the discovery of grain beetles in the hats’ packaging.

🚨Padres beach swag alert! 🚨

Swipe your own Padres Beach Hat at the Saturday game on Sept. 1 vs. Rockies! — San Diego Padres (@Padres) August 24, 2018

The situation left many fans upset, many of whom took to Twitter.

The club released a statement explaining that some packaging contained grain beetles. The beetles pose no health risks to humans, but the club decided to take back the hats for precautionary reasons.

All fans in attendance will get a voucher to receive the item at a later date, according to the Padres.