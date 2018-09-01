Family of mom killed in hit-and-run shares positive message

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANTEE, Calif. -- The family of a beloved Santee woman who died from her injuries after a hit-and-run crash earlier this week shared her positive legacy with FOX 5 on Saturday.

Julie Johnson passed away Friday after she and her daughter-in-law Jayme were severely injured in the crash on Wednesday.

Jayme says she and Julie were outside when a fight broke between a couple of teens across the street from their home. She says the teens ran off, got into a car and tried to speed off, instead jumping the curb and hitting them.

"Honestly, it's still a blur," Jayme said. "The emotional pain hurts more than the physical pain ... I didn't believe it at first, I thought it was a bad nightmare."

Julie was 46 years old -- a mother of three and a grandmother of four.

Her son Sean Bennett also spoke to FOX 5, sharing a positive message during a painful time. "I am not going to use her death as an excuse to do bad. I am going to go and live out my dreams and hit the books harder in school," he said.

Deputies managed to arrest two of the three suspects involved, but they are still searching for one of the teens. If you have any information that could lead to an arrest, you're asked to call the San Diego Sheriff's Office.

A GoFundMe campaign is raising money to help the family with expenses.