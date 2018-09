SAN DIEGO — Firefighters are battling a brush fire in Ramona Saturday afternoon.

The blaze had grown to 3 acres by 3:30 p.m., according to Cal Fire. The flames were working their way along the 1600 block of Griffith Road, the agency said.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO is at scene of a 3 acre vegetation fire near the 1600 blk of Griffith Rd in Ramona.#GriffithFire pic.twitter.com/BtS4OqRJXJ — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) September 1, 2018

We’ll update this developing story as we learn more.