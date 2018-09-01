Car smashes into Mountain View home

SAN DIEGO — A car crashed into the back of an apartment building south of Imperial Avenue in Mountain View Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 3 p.m. in the 4000 block of Messina Drive, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department tweeted. The apartment complex is near the intersection of Imperial Avenue and 40th Street.

This crash happened at 3p at 4000 Messina Dr. Fortunately, no one was hurt & residents weren’t home at the time. The driver was evaluated but won’t be transported. SDGE and an engineer have been called as well as Red Cross for residents. #crash pic.twitter.com/aRQzrPXqam — SDFD (@SDFD) September 1, 2018

No residents were home at the time of the crash, and no one was hurt.

The driver was evaluated but did not need to be taken to a hospital, according to the tweet.