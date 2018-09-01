Authorities identify man struck, killed on South Bay freeway

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Authorities have identified a man who was struck and killed by a pickup truck Thursday while walking in traffic lanes on a South Bay freeway.

Bryce Alan Bussell, 22, was on foot in lanes of northbound Interstate 5 just before Palomar Street when he was struck by a Nissan Frontier around 4 a.m. Thursday.

The driver of the pickup was traveling at freeway speeds and “suddenly saw a figure in front of their vehicle and were unable to stop in time,” according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The driver pulled over and called 911. Bussell’s death was confirmed at the scene.

The right lane of northbound I-5 and nearby on- and off-ramps were closed early Thursday while CHP officers investigated, and were reopened later that morning.