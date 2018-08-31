× Woman dies from injuries in Santee hit-and-run

SAN DIEGO — A woman who was seriously injured in a hit-and-run in Santee earlier this week has died, a family member told FOX 5.

The wreck in the 10200 block of Molino Road was reported shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to sheriff’s officials. Deputies arrived in the neighborhood to find the involved vehicle gone and two women lying in the street, Sgt. Joe Passalacqua said.

Julie Johnson was admitted to an intensive-care unit but did not survive her extensive head injuries. She was a mother of three with four grandchildren.

Her daughter-in-law, Jayme Johnson, was also taken to a hospital after the crash and was released Thursday afternoon.

Investigators determined that the crash occurred following an argument involving three teenage boys and a resident of a home on Molina Road, near El Nopal.

After the escalating dispute moved from inside the house to outside, drawing several neighbors out of their residences, the trio of teens got into a late-model Honda sedan and sped off. A short distance away, the car jumped a curb and struck the two women.

Later in the evening, the owner of the car involved in the crash called the Sheriff’s Department and told deputies where they could find the vehicle and one of the teens who had been in it when the pedestrians were struck.

That 16-year-old, whose name was withheld because he is a minor, was taken into custody a short time later and booked into juvenile hall on suspicion of felony hit-and-run. His two cohorts remained at large as of midday Thursday.

A GoFundMe campaign is raising money to help Johnson’s family with expenses.