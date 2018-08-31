Uber driver escapes sinking car in San Diego Bay

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - An Uber driver escaped from a sinking car uninjured after he missed a turn and drove his car into San Diego Bay, police said Friday.

It happened around 10:45 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Harbor Island Drive, San Diego Harbor Police Sgt. Timothy De La Pena said.

The man driving a silver Toyota Prius was on his way to pick up an Uber rider at Island Prime when he arrived at an intersection at a high speed, missed a turn and drove off the road and into the water, the sergeant said. The man was able to escape the sinking car through a broken window and swam to shore.

A crane was able to remove the car from the water around two hours later, De La Pena said.

The driver was uninjured and drugs or alcohol were not believed to have been factors in the crash, De La Pena said.