San Diego named top travel destination for Labor Day weekend

SAN DIEGO -- San Diego tops the list as the most popular Labor Day travel destination for Southern California residents, according to AAA.

A record-breaking 2.7 million drivers hit the road last Memorial Day, and travel experts are expecting to break records this holiday weekend as well.

Ahead of Labor Day, AAA launched a new public safety campaign about texting and driving. "Don’t Drive Intoxicated. Don’t Drive Intexticated" encourages you to put your cell phone out of sight to avoid picking it up behind the wheel, program your GPS before you start driving, and pull over if you have to call or text. They also encourage passengers to speak out if the driver of your car is distracted.

According to AAA, last Labor Day weekend, seven people died and 445 people were seriously injured in car crashes in San Diego County.

