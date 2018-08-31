Record-hot August, dry year leave high fire risk in county

SAN DIEGO – This month will go down as San Diego’s hottest August on record. It was the second hottest month, any time of year, in city history, San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

The month set or tied 15 daily records for either the highest maximum or minimum temperature.

The August heat follows a similarly toasty July, making the July/August combination the second hottest in city history, the newspaper reported. And the heat comes near the tail end of the second driest rainfall season on record, dating back to 1850.

The heat and the prolonged dryness set up the county for a challenging fall, which historically is when the region’s biggest and most destructive wildfires have struck.

You weren't imagining things. It's been a very hot summer in San Diego. pic.twitter.com/wWorYBUx8J — ChrissyFOX5 (@ChrissyFOX5) August 31, 2018

“The whole area has had a very hot summer,” said Matthew Moreland, the meteorologist in charge of the National Weather Service’s Rancho Bernardo office. “We’re very concerned about the fire situation.”

Read more at San Diego Union-Tribune.