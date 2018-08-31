Elderly couple found dead in East County home

EL CAJON, Calif. — Alpine Sheriff’s deputies found an elderly man and woman dead in their El Cajon home Friday morning.

Shortly after 8 a.m., police were alerted by the in-home caregiver, who found the bodies in the residence in the 1500 block of Toya Lane. When police arrived, they found the deceased with traumatic injuries.

Authorities did not release the names of the victims. The county Medical Examiner’s Office was called to take custody of the bodies for identification and autopsy purposes. The Sheriff’s homicide unit was investigating.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 and be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.