Passenger suffers serious injuries after elderly driver crashes into pole

SAN DIEGO — A 64-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries Thursday when the car in which she was a passenger crashed into a light pole, a tree and another vehicle in the Rancho Penasquitos area.

A 79-year-old was driving her 2006 Chrysler 300, headed west in the 10000 block of Carmel Mountain Road, about 3:40 p.m. when she swerved to avoid vehicles stopped in front of her, according to San Diego Police Department Officer Robert Heims.

“She continued through the intersection and struck a light pole, a tree and a 2004 Toyota 4Runner driven by a 41-year-old male,” Heims said.

The Chrysler driver complained of pain, but her passenger suffered broken bones and internal bleeding and was taken to a hospital, Heims said.

The Toyota driver was not injured.