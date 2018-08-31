Oxycodone dealer sentenced to prison

SAN DIEGO — A Los Angeles man was sentenced in federal court in San Diego Friday to more than eight years in prison for dealing Oxycodone.

In handing down the 100-month custody term to 39-year-old Edwin Fuller, U.S. District Court Judge Gonzalo Curiel stated that the defendant had been dealing a “very dangerous drug.”

During a jury trial last November, Fuller was found guilty of conspiracy to possess a controlled substance with the intent of distributing it.

Fuller used fraudulent medical prescriptions to acquire about 20,500 tablets of Oxycodone, according to prosecutors.