Man busted at border with heroin in rectal cavity

ANDRADE, Calif. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection found heroin hidden inside a man’s rectal cavity at the Andrade port of entry Wednesday.

Officers at the crossing were screening travelers in the pedestrian facility with a K-9 unit when one alerted agents to the man’s backside.

The man was escorted to a local hospital for further evaluation. A medical professional determined that the results of the X-ray showed something concealed in the man’s rectal cavity.

The man removed an orange balloon filled with an unknown substance. CBP conducted a field test of the balloon’s contents, which tested positive for heroin.

“Attempting to smuggle narcotics can carry severe consequences not to mention the dangers of smuggling them internally,” said Andrade Port Director Martin Cuesta. “Before committing such an offense consider all the risks especially to your life. If a package was to rupture you could accidentally overdose and in some cases that can lead to death.”

CBP seized the drugs. The man was arrested for attempted drug smuggling and turned over to the Imperial County Sheriff’s office for further processing.